Person in critical condition after shooting on Indy near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 1:40 p.m. Thursday, police were called to East 19th Street and North Rural Street.

Officers arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

