INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 1500 block of Harlan Street — a few blocks north of Keystone Avenue and Raymond Street.

Officers arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.