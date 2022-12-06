Shooting scene at 38th and Keystone (Photo By Jacob Karb)

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday on the northeast side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Shortly before 2:15 p.m., police were called to the intersection of E. 38th St. and N. Keystone Ave.

Officers arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. IMPD said the person was awake and breathing and originally described their condition as “stable.” Police have since provided an update stating the person is now in critical condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.