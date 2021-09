INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting reported at a McDonald’s on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

Police were sent to the 2400 block of E 38th just before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. That’s at the intersection of E. 38th and Keystone.

One woman was shot and is reported to be in critical condition.

