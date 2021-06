INDIANAPOLIS – A person was critically injured in a stabbing Saturday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the stabbing was reported around 5:35 p.m. in the 4000 block of Marseille Road.

IMPD said the stabbing happened in a residential area located on the northeast side. The address is located south of East 42nd Street between Post and Franklin roads.

The stabbing victim was in critical condition, police said.

No further details were available.