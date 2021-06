CUMBERLAND, Ind. — A person is in “serious condition” after being shot in Cumberland, according to the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to Woodlark Drive at about 10:30 p.m. in response to the shooting.

An officer on scene told FOX59 crews the victim was a young adult male who was shot after an argument. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.