The scene of the shooting on the 1200 block of N. Illinois.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Monday afternoon after one person was killed in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of N. Illinois Street on report of a person shot.

Upon arrival to the area, which is near the intersection of W. 12th Street on the near north side, IMPD officers found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, IMPD said, was pronounced dead on scene.

Nothing further was released by IMPD. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.