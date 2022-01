Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a hit-and-run on the near west side of Indianapolis.

IMPD responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 1000 block of N. Centennial Street (near 11th and Tibbs) around 9 a.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition and declared deceased shortly after arriving.

Investigators believe the hit-and-run may have been intentional. It is being investigated as a homicide.