INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after being shot Sunday afternoon on Indianapolis’ northeast side.

Indy metro police officers were called around 3:05 p.m. to the 4000 block of Hampshire Court, a residential area near E. 42nd St. and Post Rd., on report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD officers found a victim with apparent gunshot wounds. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said.

FOX59 has a crew on the way to the scene. No additional information was immediately provided.