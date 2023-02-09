HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for the husband of a woman killed in the county this week.

Tuesday morning, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office found 41-year-old Sandra Wilson dead in her home on Arundel Drive.

Capt. Jordan Buckley said investigators spent the next 11 hours combing through the crime scene, including a team from the Indiana State Police.

”Some of the reasons we call in the Indiana State Police crime scene lab is to come in and do a more strategic processing of the scene,” Buckley said. “To make sure they’re collecting all kinds of the DNA evidence that may exist, any kind of blood splatter, things of that nature.”

Buckley said an autopsy was conducted on Sandra Wednesday afternoon, and her cause of death was determined to be physical blunt trauma. Later that day, a family member made positive identification of Sandra.

Buckley said several law enforcement agencies are working on the case now.

”There are a lot of hands in this, a lot of people moving,” he said. “There are a lot of people going out and talking and checking for surveillance. We’re checking all of the boxes. We’re not just sitting around waiting for the phone to ring.”

Eight people at the Howard County Sheriff’s Office are working 24/7 on the case. Buckley said the five from the sheriff’s task force and three from the criminal investigations team.

The one and only person of interest in this case is Jeremy Wilson, Sandra’s husband. Police have not been able to locate him since Sandra’s body was found.

“He holds the keys to some timeline that we would like to talk about,” Buckley said.

Jeremy Wilson

Buckley said Jeremy is only a person of interest in the case, not a suspect, but he has a history with police. Jeremy also has a warrant out for his arrest on a separate case.

“Most of the police officers have had dealings with Jeremy Wilson,” Buckley said.

One of Jeremy’s most recent arrests was on Jan. 19. He was arrested for resisting law enforcement in Howard County. Court documents show Sandra was the one who bailed her husband out just a few days later.

Court records also show Jeremy has a history of domestic violence. He has been arrested seven times for domestic battery; two of those cases are pending.

“I don’t think that’s too uncommon if you start looking for what I would call a career criminal who are just in and out and in and out of the system,” Buckley said.

Buckley said they have no evidence to say Jeremy is a danger to the community right now, but they’re asking anyone who has seen him to call police.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said Jeremy might be driving a silver 2013 Chevy Tahoe or a white 2006 Chevy Impala.