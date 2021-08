Photo from the scene by Jesse Wells

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously wounded Monday on the east side.

Officers were called to a gas station in the 4400 block of E. Washington Street, just west of S. Linwood Avenue, just before 1 p.m.

One person with serious injuries was located and transported to a nearby hospital.

Police believe the incident started as a dispute between two men. One reportedly shot the other and ran away.