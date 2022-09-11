INDIANAPOLIS — A person is no longer awake or breathing, but has not been declared dead, after a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 7:50 p.m. to the intersection of W. 79th Street and Michigan Road on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a victim that was not awake or breathing, IMPD said.

Shortly after, IMPD provided an update saying that the victim is in critical condition. The victim has not been declared deceased, IMPD clarified.

