INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 9:50 a.m., police were called to Southeastern Ave. and S. Emerson Ave. in response to a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a person with gunshot wound. Medics arrived and pronounced them dead at the scene, said IMPD.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.