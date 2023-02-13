INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead following a shooting late Monday night on Indy’s near west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called just before 10 p.m. to the 3500 block of W. 12th Street for a person down.

Upon arrival to the location, which is near the intersection of 12th and N. Rochester Avenue, IMPD officers found the woman in the front yard of a residence with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim, IMPD said, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. Homicide detectives are actively investigating the shooting.