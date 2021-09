INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed Tuesday on the north side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police were called to 1731 E. 52nd Street, where a CITGO gas station is located.

Officers arrived to find a man with at least one gunshot wound.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This marks the city’s 191st homicide of the year.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.