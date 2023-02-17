INDIANAPOLIS — A person has been shot at the Castleton Square Mall.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department crews were called around 3:30 p.m. to 6020 E. 82nd Street, the address for the mall, on a report of shots fired.

IMPD has confirmed that one person has been shot near the mall, although the victim’s condition is unknown.

The department tweeted around 3:50 p.m. that officers on scene applied a tourniquet to the victim and that they have since been taken to a local hospital.

Police also said that the shooting suspect is no longer on scene. It is unclear whether the shooting took place inside or outside.

FOX59/CBS4 has crews on the way to the scene. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

This is not the first time a shooting has taken place at the mall this year.

On Jan. 3, a teenager died and another person was injured in a shooting in the Castleton Square Mall parking lot.