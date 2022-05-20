INDIANAPOLIS – Police say a person was shot early Friday morning at a troubled east side motel.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. at the Budget 8 Inn on East 21st Street. One person was shot and was said to be awake and breathing, according to police.

This is far from the first shooting reported at the problematic location. The most recent incident there was reported on April 24, where a man was found shot inside a room.

Records shows police were called to the Budget 8 Inn at least 900 times last year, with issues ranging from thefts and domestic disturbances to to burglaries, battery cases, rapes and overdoses.

The owner told us in December that he’s taken steps to improve safety, including the addition of security cameras and more lighting.