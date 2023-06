INDIANAPOLIS – A person was injured by a pellet gun at an Aldi store in a string of recent pellet gun injuries, according to IMPD.

Police were dispatched to the 6000 block of E. Washington St. on a report of person shot at 7:49 p.m. Upon arrival, police determined it to be a person injured by pellet gun.

This marks the fourth pellet gun shooting at this Aldi location in a few days.