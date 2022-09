INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition following a shooting Sunday afternoon on Indianapolis’ south side.

Indianapolis Metro police were called around 6 p.m. to the 8200 block of S. Delaware Street on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim, IMPD said, is in critical condition. The area the shooting occurred is a residential area near the intersection of Delaware and E. Hill Valley Drive.