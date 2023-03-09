INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department crews were called around 6:50 p.m. to the 3100 block of N. Sherman Drive for a person shot.

Upon arrival to the area, which is near Sherman and E. 31st Street, IMPD said officers found a victim with gunshot wound(s). The victim, IMPD said, was initially in critical condition. That victim has since died, IMPD said.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.