INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after being shot on the northeast side of Indy, according to local police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called around 5:45 p.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Montery Road, a residential area near the intersection of N. Mitthoefer Road and 42nd Street on the city’s northeast side.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person, IMPD said, was originally listed in critical condition.

The victim, IMPD confirmed around 6:30 p.m., was later pronounced dead.