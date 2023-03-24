INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on the city’s south side.

IMPD said officers were called around 3:05 p.m. Friday afternoon to the 3400 block of Meridian Street for a person shot. This is a residential area near the intersection of Meridian and W. Sumner Avenue.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person, IMPD said around 3:30 p.m., was listed in critical condition. Around 3:50 p.m., IMPD said the victim’s condition was changed to ‘extremely critical’.

At 4:10 p.m., IMPD announced that the victim had been pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story. FOX59/CBS4 has a crew on the way to the scene and this article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.