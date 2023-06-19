LAWRENCE, Ind. — Marion County authorities are investigating after a person was shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Lawrence police crews were originally called around 10:30 p.m. to the 10000 block of Pendleton Pike for a person shot. Upon arrival, police said LPD officers found a person shot.

Once it was determined the shooting happened in Indianapolis, likely in the 4300 block of Downes Drive on the city’s northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department took over.

The victim, IMPD said, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No other information was immediately provided by police.