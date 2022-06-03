INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed Friday night on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent around 10:20 p.m. to the 600 block of N. Dearborn Street on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound or wounds, police said.

The victim has since been pronounced dead, according to police. IMPD Night Watch is responding to the scene.

There is no other information available at this time, IMPD said. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.