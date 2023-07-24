INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police officers had their guns drawn in the city’s Castleton neighborhood Monday evening as they investigated a walk-in person shot at a local hospital.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called before 8 p.m. to Community North Hospital on report of a walk-in person shot. Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting victim, whose age has yet to be confirmed by IMPD, was listed in stable condition. Around 10 p.m., an IMPD Watch Commander confirmed that the victim was “okay” and was driven to the hospital in a personal car.

An investigation into the incident revealed that the victim was shot around 7:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of Maple Leaf Drive, a residential area in Indy’s Castleton neighborhood. IMPD aggravated assault detectives responded to the area to search for suspects and gather evidence.

At one point during the investigation, FOX59/CBS4 crews on scene saw IMPD officers with their guns drawn taking cover behind squad cars.

According to an IMPD Watch Commander on scene, officers have narrowed their area search to a couple of nearby apartments on the property. IMPD, the commander said, will determine if SWAT needs to be utilized on scene. It is currently unclear why officers had their guns drawn in the above photos.

FOX59/CBS4 crews observed a person near the shooting scene being handcuffed. IMPD confirmed that officers have detained one person in the incident but are not calling them a suspect or revealing the person’s connection to the shooting.

As of this article’s publication, IMPD has not provided any specific suspect information, the age of the victim or ideas as to what led up to the shooting. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.