INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an overnight shooting that left one dead on the east side.

According to IMPD, after 2 a.m. they received a shots fired call followed by multiple disturbance calls in the 6000 block of Oak Avenue. When they arrived, they found an adult female with gunshot wound(s).

The woman was pronounced dead.

They do have a person of interest and do not believe there is any threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation; return for more information.