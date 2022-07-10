INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after a Sunday afternoon shooting on the Indy’s near southwest side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded around 2:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of Kappes St., near the intersection of I-70 and S. Harding Street. Upon arrival, police found a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victim was originally reported to be in critical condition but was pronounced dead shortly after.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information once it is released.