INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead following a shooting on the near west side of Indianapolis, according to local police.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of W. 10th Street and N. Rochester Avenue for a person shot.

Upon arrival at the intersection, which is on the city’s near west side, IMPD said officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim, IMPD said, was pronounced dead shortly after.

IMPD Homicide Detectives are responding to the scene and a Public Information Officer will be on scene to provide more information.

No other information was immediately provided by police. FOX59/CBS4 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.