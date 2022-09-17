INDIANAPOLIS – A person was shot and killed in early Saturday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to IMPD.

Just before 12:30 a.m., police were called to the 5100 block Winterberry Drive, which is in the area of 56th Street and Moller Road.

When officers arrived, they located a man in his 20’s with injuries from a possible gunshot wound. Medics pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.