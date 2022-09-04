INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 5:45 p.m. to the 4200 block of N. High School Road on report of a person shot. Upon arrival to the area, which is near an Express Pantry close to the intersection of High School Road and Gateway Drive, officers found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim, IMPD said, has been pronounced dead on scene. IMPD officers on scene said that this does not appear to be a random act and are urging anyone with information to contact their homicide office.

This is the second shooting since July at the Express Pantry location. On July 28, a 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition after police said he was shot inside the convenience store overnight.