INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a shooting on the southwest side of Indy.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Nightsong Drive, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Dept.

IMPD officers arrived to the area, a residential neighborhood near S. Lynhurst Drive and W. Troy Avenue, and found a person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead on scene, IMPD said.

FOX59 has a crew on the way to the scene and this article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.