INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a shooting on the southwest side of Indy.
The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Nightsong Drive, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Dept.
IMPD officers arrived to the area, a residential neighborhood near S. Lynhurst Drive and W. Troy Avenue, and found a person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead on scene, IMPD said.
