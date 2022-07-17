INDIANAPOLIS — A person has been shot and killed on the city’s southeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 3:35 p.m. Sunday to the 5200 block of Padre Lane on report of a person shot. There they found a person with apparent gunshot wounds. The area is near the intersection of Emerson Avenue and Thompson Road.

The victim, IMPD said, was reported dead on the scene. IMPD crews are responding and FOX59 has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.