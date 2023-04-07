INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a person was shot near an east-side gas station.

IMPD crews were called around 10:40 p.m. Friday night to the 3400 block of N. Emerson Avenue, near the intersection of 34th Street and an east-side Indy gas station, for a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said crews found a person suffering injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. That victim, IMPD said, is listed in critical condition.

No other information was immediately provided by police. FOX59/CBS4 has a crew on the way to the scene and this article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.