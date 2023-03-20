An IMPD squad car sits parked at the scene of north side shooting on Keystone Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a shooting incident that stemmed from a car crash and critically injured a woman working at a north side hardware store.

IMPD officers were called around 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of N. Keystone Avenue and E. 71st Street on reports of shots fired and a person injured.

The shooting

Upon arrival, IMPD crews were told that the shooting stemmed from a car crash. IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook said that police believe 2-3 cars were involved in the crash, which occurred in the southbound lane of N. Keystone.

Two of the drivers involved in the crash, IMPD said, pulled into a gas station parking lot and stopped their cars. Then, a third driver who was also potentially involved in the crash pulled into the gas station.

IMPD said that one of the drivers then began shooting at the third vehicle for unknown reasons.

Woman shot

While none of the three drivers were injured, IMPD said an “elderly woman” working at the nearby Sullivan’s Hardware and Garden Center was struck by a stray bullet.

That woman, an employee of Sullivan’s, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. IMPD said that the woman’s condition was later changed to critical but stable.

IMPD does not believe the woman was involved in the initial crash and confrontation.

The suspect

IMPD officers that initially arrived on scene were told by witnesses that the suspect in the shooting drove away. Officers got a description of the vehicle as well.

Soon after, IMPD said the suspect vehicle pulled back into the gas station parking lot. IMPD said officers then detained the suspect without further incident.

IMPD did not immediately identify the suspect or provide more arrest information.

The investigation

IMPD said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and that the information provided is preliminary. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.