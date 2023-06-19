INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile is at a local Indianapolis hospital after a group gathering led to a shooting Monday night in a church parking lot on the city’s northwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department crews were called just before 9 p.m. to the 5200 block of W. 62nd Street, near Northwestway Park and a Baptist church on the city’s northwest side, for a fight among juveniles.

Upon arrival, IMPD Lt. Larry Stargel said officers found a juvenile victim who had been shot in the leg in the parking lot of the church. IMPD also said that two juveniles were seen driving away from the area.

The juvenile victim, Lt. Stargel said, was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital for treatment. The victim is currently listed in stable condition.

Shortly after the shooting, Lt. Stargel said officers spotted the suspect vehicle parked at a restaurant near the intersection of 56th Street and Georgetown Road. Officers moved in on the area, Lt. Stargel said, and eventually apprehended the two juvenile suspects.

One firearm was also found on the juveniles who were taken into custody, Lt. Stargel said.