INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot on the far east side of Indianapolis.

IMPD said officers were dispatched to John Jay Drive around 4:41 a.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The male victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. Updates will be added as they become available.