INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was fatally shot on the city’s near northeast side of town.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Beckwith Dr. around 1:06 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found one victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The unidentified adult male was transported to an area hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.