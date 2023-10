INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a person was injured in an early morning shooting on the near northwest side.

Officers were called to a reported shooting in the 3000 block of Ethel Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday. They found a person suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. IMPD said only that the individual was awake and breathing when they arrived.

Aggravated Assault detectives have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story.