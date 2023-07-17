INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile victim is in critical but stable condition at an Indianapolis children’s hospital after police say they were shot multiple times Monday night on the city’s east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that officers were called just before 7:30 p.m. to the 700 block of N. Sherman Drive, a residential area near the intersection of E. 9th Street on the city’s east side, for a person shot.

Upon arrival to the Grace Tuxedo Park neighborhood, IMPD said officers located a teenage victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Police have not provided an exact age for the victim, who was described as both a juvenile and a teenager.

The juvenile victim, IMPD said, was taken to Riley’s Hospital for Children and is listed in critical condition but is stable according to police.

IMPD said aggravated assault detectives are responding to the scene. Police are asking with anyone with information on the shooting to contact IMPD.