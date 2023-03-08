GREENWOOD, Ind. — Authorities in Greenwood are responding after a man was shot outside of a local strip mall.

Greenwood Police Department crews were called around 9:20 p.m. to a strip mall on E. County Line Road B. near Emerson Avenue for a person shot outside.

Upon arrival, GPD crews found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound on the ground in the parking lot. The man, GPD said, was alive but unresponsive.

According to GPD’s Matthew Fillenwarth, the victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital. No immediate condition was provided by police.

GPD said that a witness on scene told officers that two men were in an argument in the parking lot when one man pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

That man, GPD said, apparently then drove northbound away from the scene in an SUV.

GPD detectives are now reviewing security footage from the area and interviewing witnesses to try and determine a suspect.

FOX59/CBS4 is working to confirm more information.