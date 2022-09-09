INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in serious condition Friday afternoon following a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metro police were dispatched around 6 p.m. to the 2800 block of N. Shadeland Avenue, which is near the intersection of Shadeland and E. 30th Street on the east side, on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, IMPD officers found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim, who police provided no identification or information on, is reported to be in serious condition, IMPD said.