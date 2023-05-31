INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police say a man is in “very critical” condition after he walked out of a car he was a passenger in Wednesday night on the city’s near west side and returned with a gunshot wound.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called around 8:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of N. Tibbs Avenue, near the intersection of 12th Street on the city’s near west side, for a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. At the time, around 8:40 p.m., IMPD said the man was awake and breathing.

The victim, police said, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where he is currently listed in “very critical” condition.

IMPD is currently looking for suspects involved and detectives are attempting to determine what caused the shooting.

A preliminary investigation into the shooting, IMPD officers on scene said, shows that the victim was a passenger in a car traveling on N. Tibbs Avenue when he told some friends that he saw someone he knew.

Witnesses said that the man then got out of the car to go see the people he knew, but that shortly after he returned to the car with a gunshot wound.

No other information was made immediately available by IMPD. This is a developing story.