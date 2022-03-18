LAWRENCE, Ind. — A person walking their dog discovered a dead body in a wooded area near Fort Harrison State Park on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Lawrence police said the body was discovered at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in a wooded area near Trilobi Drive and Lee Road. First responders who arrived on scene stated the body appeared to have been deliberately covered with leaves and likely placed in the wooded area overnight.

Examination of the body revealed the manner of death to be a homicide, authorities said. No identification of the deceased has been made at this time. The deceased is described as being a middle-aged adult male with no distinguishing tattoos. Efforts continue to determine the victim’s identity.

Police ask anyone with may have observed suspicious activity or seen a vehicle parked in the Lee Road and Trilobi Drive area between Wednesday and Thursday to contact police or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).