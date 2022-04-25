PERU, Ind. — A man from Peru, Indiana was arrested Friday on federal child pornography charges.

The Peru and Kokomo police departments began an investigation in March of 2021 in relation to the production and possession of child pornography in the area, a news release said. During the investigation, officers identified James Dustin Eugene Rippy as a suspect.

Rippy, a 38-year-old man from Peru, was arrested on Friday after Homeland Security Investigators got a federal arrest warrant signed. He was taken into custody around 7 p.m. without incident, police said.

The case, Kokomo police said, still remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact Detective Austin Bailey at (765) 456-7280 or by email at abailey@cityofkokomo.org.

Anyone with information regarding child pornography or child exploitation is encouraged to contact the Kokomo Police Department or report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.