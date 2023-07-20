PERU, Ind — A Peru man will spend a year in the Miami County Jail after an accidental shooting caused the death of an 18-year-old Maconaquah High School student in February 2022.

According to court documents filed on Thursday in Miami Superior Court, Jeremiah Smith was sentenced to 2.5 years after pleading guilty to one count of pointing a firearm at another, a level 6 felony. The sentencing states that Smith is expected to serve a year in jail and 1.5 years of probation.

This comes after 18-year-old Hanna Cox died after a shooting in February 2022 in a residential area near the Grissom Air Reserve Base. Indiana State Police said at the time that Smith was “playing” and thought the gun was unloaded when he pointed the gun and shot Cox.

“Someone, for lack of a better term, playing with a firearm pointing it at an individual and killing them,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum said at the time. “Whether that was intentional or not, it’s not just tragedy it’s a crime in the state of Indiana.”

Court documents state that Smith will obtain his GED and complete 200 hours of community service at the Kokomo Urban Outreach as part of his sentence.