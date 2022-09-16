INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has shared photos inside the business where a man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at IMPD officers who were executing a search warrant early Thursday.

Courtesy of IMPD

Courtesy of IMPD

Courtesy of IMPD

Courtesy of IMPD

The business, which has not been named, is in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue.

As previously reported, IMPD investigators showed up there Wednesday night to search for evidence in a shooting that happened a few hours earlier at 21st and Arlington (less than two miles away). In that shooting, a man had been shot in the leg. He was in his vehicle and flagged someone to call 911 for help.

While police were approaching the Massachusetts Avenue business to gather evidence, someone from inside shot at officers.

One man eventually came out of the building, and police went inside to get three other people, including a man who needed to be carried out.

Detectives arrested 29-year-old Bryan De La Torre on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

Another man, 28-year-old Jose Lopez, was arrested on an unrelated warrant for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana. The two other people were released.

Police found and recovered four firearms inside the business and numerous fired shell casings.

While on the scene, police reported smelling a strong, unknown odor and called in the Indiana State Police Meth Suppression High Hazard Team to test to see if a meth lab was on the property.

Fentanyl contamination in the building was identified by IMPD. The business also contained diesel fuel and other legal chemicals.

Police say no one has been arrested yet in connection to the 21st and Arlington shooting.

No police officers were hurt in the incident on Mass Ave.

