PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services in the city of Plainfield, Douglas Randell, was arrested Saturday for drunk driving – not his first offense.

Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, Plainfield police conducted a traffic stop on Randell near the 150 block of South Perry Road. Police arrested Randell on two counts of Operating While Intoxicated. He was later bonded out of jail.

This is not Randell’s first offense, however. He was also charged with “Criminal Mischief” in February.

An official statement by the Plainfield Fire Department is as follows:

Due to the nature of the charges, Douglas Randell has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending an administrative hearing of the Fire Safety Board.