CLAYTON, Ind. — A man is under arrest after an ex-girlfriend told police that he crawled in through the window like a “spider monkey” and attacked a man who was sleeping in her bed with a hatchet.

Robert Abney, 42, of Plainfield faces charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 3 felony, and burglary committed while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 2 felony.

According to court documents, deputies with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home in Clayton on Feb. 18 at around 1:45 a.m.

Dispatchers reported getting a frantic 911 call from a woman who begged for police to hurry up and get to the home.

“Please get here,” she reportedly said. “My ex just kicked in my window and hit somebody in the head with a hatchet.”

The woman told dispatchers she was hiding in the closet while on the phone.

Booking photo of Robert Abney

Deputies reported arriving on scene five minutes after the 911 call to find Abney standing in the driveway with another man who was bleeding from his head. The injured man quickly told police that Abney “was gonna kill me.”

According to both the woman and the injured man, Abney broke into the house while they were sleeping, crawled in the window like a “spider monkey” and attacked the sleeping man with a hatchet. The woman said she had awoken to Abney knocking on the window and shouting her name.

The injured man told police that after the attack, Abney had told him to get in the car with him or he’d kill him. The man reportedly went along with Abney knowing that police would soon arrive and not wanting things to get worse since Abney still was armed with the hatchet.

Abney reportedly threw the hatchet into the car once deputies approached the home.

Abney allegedly admitted to climbing into the window after seeing a man “laying there naked with my girl.” Abney claimed to live at the home, but the woman told police he didn’t but did stay there from time to time.

According to the court documents, Abney denied hitting the man with a hatchet initially, stating instead that the two had “got into it” but that he didn’t know why his head was bleeding. But Abney reportedly admitted to using the hatchet while calling his father to inform him that he was being taken to jail.

“I turn the light on, and there’s a guy lying in the bed, and me and him got into a fight,” he reportedly explained to his father on the phone. “And the hatchet that was lying next to the bed, I smacked him in the side of the head with it, I guess.”

The woman described the hatchet as black with wrenches in/on the handle.

Abney also reportedly denied having the hatchet on him while leading the injured man to his car in the driveway before then saying, “Maybe I did carry it out, I don’t know.”

Court documents state the injured man suffered a head wound that likely needed staples and advised an x-ray to ensure his skull wasn’t fractured. The man reportedly refused treatment.

If found guilty, Abney could face between 20 and 50 years in prison on his attempted murder charge.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.