



Photos from Jefferson Fire’s Facebook

PLAINFIELD — Saturday at 1:43 p.m., Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to report of a vehicle fire.

The incident was a result of a vehicle pursuit by Plainfield PD and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department. The call for police came in as a report of an intoxicated or impaired driver heading westbound on Main Street at Clarks Road. The vehicle was allegedly driving erratically all over the highway.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and after approaching the vehicle, noticed fresh paint transfer from a recent crash. This led police to believe the suspect vehicle may have been involved in a hit and run. Police asked the driver to exit the vehicle but instead the driver fled from the scene, initiating a vehicle police pursuit.

According to police, the vehicle left the roadway near County Road 550 E. and U.S. 40, rolled several times and the driver was then ejected from the vehicle. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Fillmore Fire Department assisted in the extinguishment and a total of 4,000 gallons of water was used.