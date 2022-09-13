PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Plainfield police department is searching for a murder suspect who remains at large after four people were shot at an extended stay motel in Plainfield on Saturday.

Dalonny Dion Rodgers, 28, of Indianapolis has been preliminarily charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting.

Rodgers has not yet been apprehended by authorities and remains at large with warrants issued for his arrest.

According to police, the shooting occurred Saturday night at a motel on Main Street in Plainfield. Officers arrived to find four male victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the motel’s parking lot.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while a second was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police later identified the deceased as Jose Rolando Castaneda Varela, 34 and Alfredo Garcia, 52, both of Texas.

Police said the injured men were both 27-year-old men who are still hospitalized for their injuries but expected to survive.

At this time police have not released any further information about the shooting and what might have motivated Rodgers to shoot the four men.

Court records show the accused killer was previously charged with a different murder in late 2014 in Indianapolis. Rodgers eventually pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in exchange for the murder charge being dismissed.

Rodgers spent a few years behind bars before being released in 2018.

A notice filed in January of this year claimed Rodgers violated his probation by failing a drug test. That resulted in a warrant being issued for his arrest, which remained active at the time of the double homicide in Plainfield.

Police ask anyone with information about Rodgers or the Plainfield motel shooting to contact the PPD Crime Tip Line at (317) 754-5200 or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

Reporter Jesse Wells contributed to this article.